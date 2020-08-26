Man held without bond in fatal shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Whiting man formally pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he participated in a homicide earlier this year in East Chicago's Harbor section.

Alijah R. Adams, 18, was arrested Aug. 20 on one count of murder, records show. He was being held without bond.

Adams is accused of playing a role in the Jan. 13 homicide of Julio "Diablo" Salinas, 39, of East Chicago, who was shot six times. Police found him on the ground in the 3800 block of Elm Street. Salinas was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Adams' defense attorney, John Cantrell, said Adams "did not participate in this homicide."

"It's shocking that he was charged with murder, when he had nothing to do with these tragic events," Cantrell said. "We look forward to our day in court."

According to court records, a confidential informant told police Adams was dating a girl whose entire family did not like Salinas.

The informant alleged Adams admitted to shooting Salinas and later attending his funeral in Texas, so that it would not be obvious he was involved, records allege.

Police later linked Adams to a stolen silver Ford, which a witness alleged had been involved in the homicide, records state.