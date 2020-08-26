 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man held without bond in fatal shooting
alert urgent

Man held without bond in fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Alijah R. Adams

Alijah R. Adams

CROWN POINT — A Whiting man formally pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he participated in a homicide earlier this year in East Chicago's Harbor section.

Alijah R. Adams, 18, was arrested Aug. 20 on one count of murder, records show. He was being held without bond.

Adams is accused of playing a role in the Jan. 13 homicide of Julio "Diablo" Salinas, 39, of East Chicago, who was shot six times. Police found him on the ground in the 3800 block of Elm Street. Salinas was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Adams' defense attorney, John Cantrell, said Adams "did not participate in this homicide."

"It's shocking that he was charged with murder, when he had nothing to do with these tragic events," Cantrell said. "We look forward to our day in court."

According to court records, a confidential informant told police Adams was dating a girl whose entire family did not like Salinas.

The informant alleged Adams admitted to shooting Salinas and later attending his funeral in Texas, so that it would not be obvious he was involved, records allege.

Police later linked Adams to a stolen silver Ford, which a witness alleged had been involved in the homicide, records state.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Lt. Brian Paine at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts