Man helped dispose of bodies after triple homicide, police allege

CROWN POINT — A man posted a $5,000 cash bond Tuesday on charges he helped two other men dispose of the bodies of three people after they were shot to death in 2018 in Gary's Valley neighborhood.

John Michael Turner, 24, of Gary, is accused of responding to a request for help from his cousin Huston J. Bond, 32, helping place one of the bodies in a trunk and assisting Bond and co-defendant Erik P. Long, 43, as they dumped a woman's body along a roadside and abandoned a car containing the bodies of two men.

The three victims, Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; his fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, were each found shot to death July 16, 2018, at the two different locations in Gary.

According to court records, Edwards met up with Ross and Talley after the couple spent a night out with friends and family celebrating Ross' birthday July 15, 2018.

Turner made an initial appearance Monday in Lake Criminal Court on one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Turner told the court he planned to hire a private attorney.

Investigators caught a break in the triple homicide investigation in May 2021, when a man facing federal firearms charges told authorities Bond had confessed during a phone conversation to being involved in the killings.

The man alleged Edwards' homicide was planned because Bond suspected he was robbed in January 2016 by Edwards and Raymon Truitt II.

Truitt, 28, was killed in a shootout with agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during an undercover gun buy in June 2018 in Gary, authorities said. An ATF agent was wounded in the shooting.

Bond, who was described in court in early March as a heart transplant patient in rejection mode, died March 20 in the Lake County Jail, officials said.

Long, who was being held in the jail without bond, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder. He recently hired attorney Darnail Lyles and was next scheduled to appear in court in June.

A new court filing in Turner's case shows investigators conducted a second interview in early March with the witness facing federal firearms charges.

The man, who has pleaded guilty to lying about his address during a firearms purchase, told authorities he also spoke to Turner about the triple homicide, court records show.

The man claimed Turner told him it was "messed up" and described receiving a call from Bond asking for help.

Turner allegedly told the man he helped placed a body in a trunk, was present when Talley's body was dumped and then "went to the area of the old police station," according to court documents.

Talley's body was found on the roadside in the 2500 block of Central Avenue. Ross' and Edwards' bodies were found in the trunk of Ross's car, which was located in the area of West Ninth Avenue and Harrison Street.

Ross had been shot 12 times, and Edwards suffered eight gunshots wounds. Talley was shot seven times and had scattered abrasions on her face and upper extremities, which were consistent with a terminal fall, according to court records.

The man told police he has received threats for talking to investigators and has heard he has a $1,500 bounty on his head, according to documents.

