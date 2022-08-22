Man hid car for a week after hitting, killing pedestrian, police say

CROWN POINT — A Lansing man posted bond Friday on charges he struck and killed a pedestrian in Hammond last month.

Adrian D. Wyatt, 24, is accused of failing to stop, hiding his silver Chevrolet Cobalt in a garage in Hammond and having the windshield replaced about a week after the crash.

Wyatt had not yet entered a plea to one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a level 4 felony. He posed a bond of $25,000 surety or $2,500 cash, records showed.

Cynthia A. Colglazier died as a result of the crash about 9:20 p.m July 15 in the 600 block of Sibley Street, records state.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said community members and the city's license-plate reader system were integral to the investigation. Detectives were grateful for residents' help, he said.

According to court records, a resident approached police and said he had home surveillance video of the crash.

The video showed a silver four-door passenger car traveling east on Sibley as it approached the intersection at Sohl Avenue while the traffic light was green.

As the vehicle entered the intersection, a woman began walking north in a crosswalk. The driver hit her, causing her body to fly into the air and land on the road, records state.

The driver didn't stop and continued east on Sibley.

Police used the license-plate reader system to identify the silver vehicle as a Colbalt registered to Wyatt.

During an interview with detectives, Wyatt admitted he hit someone and didn't stop, records state.

He told police he had a green light, the intersection was poorly lit and he had no time to react when he saw someone in the road. Wyatt said the impact caused heavy damage to the hood of his car and caused the windshield to crack, records state.