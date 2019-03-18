GARY — A man was shot in the chest early Monday when gunfire erupted outside a nightclub in the city's Tolleston section, police said.
The 27-year-old man told police he was walking out of Hustle and Joe's at West 17th Avenue and Grant Street when people began shooting at each other and he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a vehicle, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man drove himself to a local hospital, police said. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.
Gary police responded to the shooting scene, where they encountered a large crowd, and the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.