HAMMOND — A vehicle struck a man Tuesday night as the man and his wife attempted to walk across Interstate 80/94 following a fight, police said.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the Borman Expressway, between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, Indiana State Police said.
The couple stopped on the outside shoulder, exited their vehicle and walked across the interstate on foot to the inside shoulder, police said.
As the couple attempted to walk back across the interstate to the outside shoulder, a 58-year-old Chicago woman driving a gray Chevrolet HHR hit the man.
The man was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release the man's name, because of the extent of his injuries and a pending criminal investigation.
It was unclear who may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash: the driver, the man, his wife or a combination of individuals.