EAST CHICAGO — A man has been charged in an armed robbery at T-Mobile, where a customer and employee were struck in the back of the head with a handgun and more than $10,000 worth of phones were stolen, according to court records.
The accused 23-year-old man told police he did it because he needed money after being laid off from his job.
Anthony D. Coats, of Lafayette, was charged with armed robbery, criminal confinement, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, theft and resisting law enforcement, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday police were called to a robbery at the T-Mobile cellular store at 4601 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.
Employees and customers told officers two men in ski masks entered the store. One man pointed a handgun and the other man had his hand in his shirt, indicating he had a firearm, according to the East Chicago Police Department.
The man pointing the gun then allegedly struck a customer in the back of their head and ordered everyone to the southeast corner of the store, demanding to know where the cellphones were stored, court records said.
One of the men ordered an employee to take them into the back room where the safe was located and struck the employee in the head with his gun, police said. The man then allegedly made the employee unload the phones into a bag while the other man kept watch near the door watching the rest of the staff and customers. After taking the bag of phones, the two men fled out the back door.
Employees said about 20 phones of various brands were stolen, which totaled to more than $10,000 in losses, police said.
One of the stolen phones had a tracking device that guided police to a vehicle traveling onto 169th Street in Hammond. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, three people got out and ran away. The suspects ran into a wooded area, and an officer chased down Coates, who was apprehended by authorities in the 7100 block of Lyman Avenue in Hammond.
The officers were not able to find the other two suspects, who remain at large. When the officer returned to the suspect vehicle, plastic-wrapped iPhones and several boxes with T-Mobile logos were sitting on the seat in plain view, along with a handgun, East Chicago police said.
Initially, Coates allegedly told police he was a passenger in the vehicle when two men got out of the vehicle and returned with a bag of phones.
However, when police showed Coates a surveillance video image of the robbery, he admitted that one of the men in the image was him, according to court records. He then allegedly told officers he and another man had taken the phones and fled. He told police he needed money because he had just gotten laid off from his job, according to police reports.
“I want to thank Hammond PD for their quick response and assistance,” said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera. “Their quick response led to the apprehension of one potential suspect and the recovery of critical evidence related to the robbery. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be forthcoming at a later date.”
Coats is being held at the Lake County Jail.
Anyone with further information on the robbery should contact the crime tip line at 219-391-8500.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.