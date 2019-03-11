HAMMOND — A Merrillville man was hit in the face and robbed of a gun Sunday after meeting several people in Hammond in an attempt to sell the firearm, police said.
Hammond police responded about 3:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Carlson Drive for a report of a large fight, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
A 20-year-old Merrillville man told police he arranged to sell a gun and met several people, who struck him in the face and took the firearm from him.
The man suffered facial injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.