CROWN POINT — Recent improvements in DNA technology led authorities Thursday to charge a Gary man in a 35-year-old rape case in Hobart.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office charged Joel Williams Jr., 52, with the rape and sexual assault of a woman March 20, 1984, at a house in the 3900 block of Mississippi Street.
Hobart police Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip alleges in an affidavit filed in Lake Criminal Court that Williams was one of three men accused of raping the victim and two other females at gunpoint.
The suspects also stole valuables from the house as well as a 1975 Plymouth Roadrunner, according to court records.
Gary police arrested Williams two months later in two similar rapes and alerted Hobart police that the Gary assaults were similar to the crime committed in Hobart.
Five witnesses of the Hobart crime saw Williams in a five-man police lineup, authorities said. The rape victim and three other witnesses said Williams looked and sounded similar to one of the suspects. One witness couldn’t pick out anyone. No charges were filed at the time.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said the case languished until May 2018, when his office encouraged all Lake County police departments to have old untested rape kits — collections of medical evidence — processed for possible DNA matches.
He said the evidence in the 1984 Hobart case was submitted to the Combined DNA Index System, a nationwide database of DNA profiles maintained by the FBI that includes samples taken from all people arrested in Indiana on felony offenses.
The affidavit states Williams was in the database as a previously convicted offender.
Carter said when the crime was committed decades ago, DNA analysis was in its infancy. He said recent improvement in the technology have helped his office use genetic material left by rape assailants as the equivalent of a fingerprint.
Carter said Williams' case is one of several that have resulted in charges being filed in previously unsolved cases since December 2017 when he and other prosecutors stepped up investigations of 2,650 untested rape kits across Indiana.