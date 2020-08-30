 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound to chest, police say

Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound to chest, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

HAMMOND — A 35-year-old Hammond man was transported to a Chicago area hospital late Saturday after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

A Hammond police officer on patrol heard gunshots ring out about 9:35 p.m. near the 1100 block of Moss Street. The officer and others found bullet casings but did not locate any victims, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound to his chest arrived at Franciscan Health Hammond. He was then transported to a Chicago area hospital. His condition is unknown, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts