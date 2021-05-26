 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man ID'd in fatal shooting at Lansing apartment
alert urgent

Man ID'd in fatal shooting at Lansing apartment

STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

LANSING — Authorities have released the name of a man who police say was found shot to death inside an apartment early Tuesday.

He was identified as Keith Manning, 24, of the 2100 block of 177th Street in Lansing, Cook County medical examiner records show.

Manning was found with several gunshot wounds when Lansing police responded about 1:08 a.m. to the block where he lived for a report of shots fired, Lt. Al Phillips said.

Manning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Police have so far disclosed limited information but said the shooting did not appear to be random. They are investigating it as a homicide.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting Lansing police in their investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts