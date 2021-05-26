Man ID'd in fatal shooting at Lansing apartment

LANSING — Authorities have released the name of a man who police say was found shot to death inside an apartment early Tuesday.

He was identified as Keith Manning, 24, of the 2100 block of 177th Street in Lansing, Cook County medical examiner records show.

Manning was found with several gunshot wounds when Lansing police responded about 1:08 a.m. to the block where he lived for a report of shots fired, Lt. Al Phillips said.

Manning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have so far disclosed limited information but said the shooting did not appear to be random. They are investigating it as a homicide.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting Lansing police in their investigation.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.

