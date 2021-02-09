Man in Batman face mask led police on chase, hurt officer's hand, police say

CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man in a Batman face mask threatened customers Sunday at a Merrillville gas station, then led police on a pursuit and injured an officer's hand during a subsequent scuffle, court records state.

Jason F. Martin, 35, also is accused of making an obscene gesture toward police during the chase.

Martin was being held Tuesday without bail pending his initial appearance. He had not yet entered a plea.

Merrillville police were called about 6:55 a.m. Sunday to the Speedway at Broadway and 81st Avenue for a report of a man in a Batman face mask and black hoodie threatening customers.

The man, who was driving a black SUV, argued with a customer and mentioned he had a gun in his vehicle, court records allege.

Two officers arrived with their emergency lights activated, and Martin got into a black GMC Yukon and headed south on Broadway, according to court documents.

Martin made two illegal U-turns on Broadway, displayed his middle finger toward officers, drove into oncoming traffic and stopped near 81st Avenue and Georgia Street, records state.

