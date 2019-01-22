GARY — A 48-year-old man walked into a relative's home Sunday, sat down at a dining room table and collapsed because of a gunshot wound, police said.
Gary police responded about 3 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street after the man's relative called 911, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.