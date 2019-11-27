CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was booked into the Lake County Jail Wednesday on charges alleging he molested a friend's 12-year-old daughter.
Sigifredo B. Jimenez, 49, also is accused of showing the girl photos of nude men and women during a visit to her home while her father was at work.
Jimenez was arrested by Hammond police and brought to the jail, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
According to court records, the girl's family told police Jimenez arrived at the home uninvited and asked for the girl's father.
After learning her father was at work, Jimenez sat on the couch talking to the children, records state.
When the girl's stepmother went to take a shower, Jimenez went into the girl's room, records allege.
The girl told her father Jimenez showed her X-rated photos, began fondling himself and touched her private areas, records state.
Jimenez allegedly offered to give the girl money if she touched him, records allege.
Jimenez was scheduled to appear Wednesday for an initial hearing in the jail, where a magistrate typically enters not guilty pleas on defendants' behalf, records showed.
