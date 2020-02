Man in custody after suspicious death in Portage, police say

PORTAGE — A man is in custody in what police are describing as a suspicious death stemming from a domestic disturbance.

"It was a family situation," said Portage Police Sgt. J. Rob Maynard.

The death occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday at a home at an undisclosed address in Portage, he said.

The Porter County coroner's office has the body of the deceased and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Maynard said.

There is no threat to the public, he said. Police are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.

