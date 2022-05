Man in custody following reports of indecent exposure, lewd acts, Region police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police say they have taken a man into custody following reports of someone exposing himself to others and engaging in lewd conduct in public.

The suspect was not identified, but Merrillville police say charges are pending.

The man was taken into custody Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Merrillville Police Detective Matthew Paunicka at 219-769-3722, extension 364.

