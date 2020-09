Man in fishing hat and fluorescent safety vest robs First Midwest Bank in Hammond

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man in a fishing hat and a fluorescent vest robbed a bank in Hammond, police said.

At about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Hammond Police Department was sent to the First Midwest Bank at 6611 Kennedy Ave. by the U.S. Post Office in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, Hammond Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Witness told police the man entered the bank, displayed a handgun, and demanded money

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 40s, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch, wearing a fluorescent yellow safety vest, tan pants, a white long sleeve T-shirt and a tan colored fishing hat, Kellogg said.

No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect ran away after stealing an undisclosed amount of money, Kellogg said.

Police plan to release security footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is urged to call the Federal Bureau of Information at 317-595-4000 or 219-942-4900.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.