HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a South Holland man to prison for attempting an armored car heist the FBI thwarted last year.
Senior Judge James T. Moody imposed a 51-month sentence Friday on 23-year-old Delvin X. Perkins who pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit robbery of interstate commerce.
Hiss sentencing comes eight weeks after his partner-in-crime, Reilly Jackson Jr., 24, of Griffith began a 42-month prison term for his role in the March 18, 2019, attempted robbery.
Both men admitted to not only the interrupted heist, but also to successfully stealing $537,374 just eight months earlier from a Thillens Cagistics armored truck in what is described as an inside job.
Both would have faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine had they continued to trial and been convicted.
Court records state Jackson, who had no prior criminal record, was employed as the driver of the Thillens Cagistics armored truck, which was supposed to transport money belonging to several banks and credit unions.
Instead, Jackson agreed with Perkins to loot it July 24, 2018.
Jackson parked the armored car outside a Blue Island, Illinois business where he was supposed to be servicing an automated teller machine.
Jackson purposefully left the armored truck's side door unlocked so Perkins could enter and steal the money from inside. The two later split the proceeds.
The FBI soon had the defendants under suspicion. Perkins matched the description of the man seen taking the cash.
Agents of the Gary Response Investigative Team were watching the pair March 18, 2019 when Perkins and Jackson drove to Merrillville to rob a Brinks truck at gunpoint that afternoon.
The government said the defendants were following an armored truck making stops at businesses around Merrillville. The defendants were waiting to find a location where Perkins could rob the armored car driver and Jackson could drive away with its cash.
GRIT agents following the pair following the Brinks truck thought a robbery was imminent at 1:55 p.m. so they and Merrillville police stopped the defendants at U.S. 30 near Broadway.
Police said they found both defendants armed with handguns.
Frank Cece Jr, Perkins' defense attorney, argued in a sentencing memorandum in the case that his client was not a violent person and didn't organize the 2018 heist or the 2019 attempted heist.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McGrath argued in a memorandum to the court the FBI, in fact, stopped a crime before it occurred that could have had dire consequences.
McGrath also argued the money from the 2018 heist has never been recovered and a representative of Thellins said that crime has raised the 88-year-old Chicago-based, family-owned company's insurance premiums to the point where it jeopardized the jobs of its 200 employees.
The two men have been ordered to pay restitution for the crime and the government is investigating the men's finances in a search for the missing cash.