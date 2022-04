Man indicted in 4 bank robberies in Lake, LaPorte counties

HAMMOND — A federal grand jury last week indicted one of two men charged in state courts in connection with a series of bank robberies in 2021 in Lake and LaPorte counties.

Jovontae I. Newman, 23, of Gary, was charged in a four-count indictment with robbing a Centier branch April 29, 2021, in Winfield; a Fifth Third branch May 7, 2021, in Michigan City; a Centier branch June 2, 2021, in Michigan City; and a Fifth Third branch June 15, 2021, in Munster.

Newman had not yet been arraigned on the charges in U.S. District Court.

Michael D. Anderson, 33, of Gary, remained charged in Lake Criminal Court and LaPorte Superior Court in connection with the three robberies in May and June, records showed. He's pleaded not guilty in his cases.

Anderson was serving time in a work-release program for a previous bank robbery conviction at the time of the alleged robberies, according to court documents.

In each of the robberies, a man in a hazmat-type suit and hard hat handed a teller a note demanding money, police said.

Newman and Anderson both worked for the same construction company, records state.

Both men were in a Chrysler 300 on June 2, 2021, during a traffic stop by Winfield police, who found a blue hard hat in the trunk, according to court documents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.