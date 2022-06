Man injured by masked gunman; Highland police seeking videos of shooting

HIGHLAND — A man told police he was exiting his vehicle Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Teakwood Circle when a masked gunman shot at him several times, leaving him injured, Highland Police Chief Peter T. Hojnicki said.

The injured man reportedly told officers he returned fire, yet is unsure if he struck the masked gunman and/or his vehicle as he fled the scene.

The gunman fled westbound on Teakwood and then south on Prairie Avenue, Hojnicki said.

"The subject was coherent and speaking with officers before being transported to a medical facility," according to police.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot, the chief said. The masked gunman appeared from a dark or grey-colored SUV vehicle, possibly a Dodge Durango.

"Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check any video recording devices, which may have captured the incident or suspect vehicle," Hojnicki said.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident," he said.