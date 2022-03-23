Man injured in LaPorte gas station shooting, police say

LAPORTE — A shooting at a LaPorte gas station sent one man to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and landed another man in jail, according to police.
Police said officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. Monday to 104 E. Lincolnway in response to a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the road who had been shot in the foot. He was transported to Northwest Health hospital for treatment, police said.
Police said they also found a second man at the scene, Charles A. Turner, who they believe was the shooter.
Turner was taken into custody and accused of committing multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery, obstruction of justice, intimidation, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, and resisting law enforcement, police said.
Police said a search of the area also turned up a gun that may have been used in the shooting.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Thomas Back
Arrest Date: March 21, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Child exploitation; Possession of Child Pornography Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Antonio Coleman
Arrest Date: March 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Gavin Boule
Arrest Date: March 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 22
Residence: Valparaiso, IN
Jerrod Ford
Arrest Date: March 21, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Seymour, IN
Denquise Hart
Arrest Date: March 20, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lily Allen
Arrest Date: March 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lamar Parker
Arrest Date: March 19, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation, Pointing a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine; Battery Class: Felonies; Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Trevor Jones
Arrest Date: March 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 39
Residence: Union Mills, IN
Eric McMillen
Arrest Date: March 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Chicago, IL
Brandon Summerlin
Arrest Date: March 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Theft; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tyler Strickhorn
Arrest Date: March 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Identity Deception; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Samuel Gross
Arrest Date: March 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michael Beauchemin
Arrest Date: March 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Craig Wright
Arrest Date: March 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Mark Ericson
Arrest Date: March 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Johnathon Hudson
Arrest Date: March 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Chad Stauffer
Arrest Date: March 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Carrying a Handgun w/o a License; Resisting Law Enforcement; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Shamar Williams
Arrest Date: March 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Erick Williams
Arrest Date: March 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Attempted murder; Criminal Recklessness; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Colorado Springs, CO
Tracie Bartmess
Arrest Date: March 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brian Lindsey
Arrest Date: March 15, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Matthew Smith
Arrest Date: March 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
