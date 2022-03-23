Man injured in LaPorte gas station shooting, police say

LAPORTE — A shooting at a LaPorte gas station sent one man to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and landed another man in jail, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. Monday to 104 E. Lincolnway in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the road who had been shot in the foot. He was transported to Northwest Health hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said they also found a second man at the scene, Charles A. Turner, who they believe was the shooter.

Turner was taken into custody and accused of committing multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery, obstruction of justice, intimidation, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, and resisting law enforcement, police said.

Police said a search of the area also turned up a gun that may have been used in the shooting.

