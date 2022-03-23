 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Man injured in LaPorte gas station shooting, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
LaPorte Police Department stock
Stan Maddux, file, The Times

LAPORTE — A shooting at a LaPorte gas station sent one man to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and landed another man in jail, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. Monday to 104 E. Lincolnway in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the road who had been shot in the foot. He was transported to Northwest Health hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said they also found a second man at the scene, Charles A. Turner, who they believe was the shooter.

Turner was taken into custody and accused of committing multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery, obstruction of justice, intimidation, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, and resisting law enforcement, police said.

Police said a search of the area also turned up a gun that may have been used in the shooting.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon reports signs of Ukrainian forces 'going after' Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts