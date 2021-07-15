Man injured in Merrillville shooting, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man near a Merrillville auto parts store Thursday afternoon.

Officers did not say what instigated the shooting or provide details about the victim, such as the man's name or age.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Broadway.

Police received a firearm assault call and located the victim upon arriving at the scene.

Merrillville Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to aid their ongoing investigation by contacting Detective Ridgway at 219-769-3531, or by email at aridgway@merrillville.in.gov.

