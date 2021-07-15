 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in Merrillville shooting, police say
urgent

Man injured in Merrillville shooting, police say

STOCK Police - Merrillville
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man near a Merrillville auto parts store Thursday afternoon.

Officers did not say what instigated the shooting or provide details about the victim, such as the man's name or age.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Broadway.

Police received a firearm assault call and located the victim upon arriving at the scene.

Merrillville Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to aid their ongoing investigation by contacting Detective Ridgway at 219-769-3531, or by email at aridgway@merrillville.in.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts