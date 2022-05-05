Man injured in Region shooting Thursday morning; police seeking tips

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking tips about a shooting that occurred early Thursday that left one man injured.

Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Thurman Avenue in response to reports of shots being fired in the area, the Michigan City Police Department said.

Officers found a man had been shot in the arm, police said. The man was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, and police said they searched the area for evidence and witnesses.

Witnesses were interviewed, and the investigation continues, police said.

Any others who witnessed the shooting or who have video or other evidence are encouraged to contact Michigan City Police Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, ext. 1088, or by email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

The department also can be contacted through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

