 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man injured in Region shooting Thursday morning; police seeking tips

  • 0
Michigan City police stock

Michigan City police are seeking tips about a shooting that occurred early Thursday that left one man injured.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking tips about a shooting that occurred early Thursday that left one man injured.

Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Thurman Avenue in response to reports of shots being fired in the area, the Michigan City Police Department said.

Officers found a man had been shot in the arm, police said. The man was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, and police said they searched the area for evidence and witnesses.

Witnesses were interviewed, and the investigation continues, police said.

Any others who witnessed the shooting or who have video or other evidence are encouraged to contact Michigan City Police Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, ext. 1088, or by email at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

The department also can be contacted through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid US abortion crackdown, California seeks to be a ‘sanctuary’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts