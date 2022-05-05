Man injured in Region shooting Thursday morning; police seeking tips

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking tips about a shooting that occurred early Thursday that left one man injured.
Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Thurman Avenue in response to reports of shots being fired in the area, the Michigan City Police Department said.
Officers found a man had been shot in the arm, police said. The man was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, and police said they searched the area for evidence and witnesses.
Witnesses were interviewed, and the investigation continues, police said.
Any others who witnessed the shooting or who have video or other evidence are encouraged to contact Michigan City Police Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, ext. 1088, or by email at
mgaletti@emichigancity.com.
The department also can be contacted through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jadah Johnson
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Thomas Langford
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; Failure to Comply Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Schutz
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Timothy Witten
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Keith English
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Roosevelt Jackson
Arrest Date: April 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marcus Graves
Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dusten Christiansen
Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lorwyn Austin
Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Detroit, MI
Michael Crail
Arrest Date: Arresting Agency: Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN
Marie Heninger
Arrest Date: April 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brett Lawson
Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sarah Brown
Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Rafael Rios Bustos
Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 61
Residence: Chicago, IL
Erica Tawney
Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Bobby Franklin
Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: South Bend, IN
Matthew Chambers
Arrest Date: April 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Grady Howard
Arrest Date: April 29, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Misdemeanor Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Timothy Blaze
Arrest Date: April 21, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Justin McColly
Arrest Date: April 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Dana Reilly
Arrest Date: April 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Robert Bowen
Arrest Date: April 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Aaron McManus
Arrest Date: April 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Domestic Battery; Battery Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Debra Wright
Arrest Date: April 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Comply Class: Felony Age: 56
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Melissa Gaskin
Arrest Date: April 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Jacob Ketchum
Arrest Date: April 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Probation Order Violation Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Niles, MI
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.