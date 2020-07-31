Man intentionally ran over business owner before falling 20 feet in jump off expressway, records show

A witness told police Miles charged the trooper as if he had a gun, and the trooper could be seen holding a Taser in one hand and a handgun in the other.

Miles jumped over the outside wall of the expressway, and the trooper followed, according to documents.

Miles fell 20 to 25 feet and landed in a grassy area just north of the Cabela's store.

Several other officers arrived to assist, and one of them attempted to subdue Miles with a Taser, but it was partially ineffective, records state. The officer used the Taser to stun Miles, and police were able to handcuff him.

During the struggle, Miles continued to try to stand up despite leg injuries, twisted, punched and attempted to bite officers, and yelled at them to stay away from him, records allege. Miles was taken to a hospital before he was booked at the Lake County Jail.

A Hammond police corporal suffered minor cuts and scratches to his right hand, records state.

Miles was charged with six felony counts, including aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon, auto theft, leaving the scene of an accident, attempted battery against a public safety official, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.