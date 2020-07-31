Man intentionally ran over business owner before falling 20 feet in jump off expressway, records show

CROWN POINT — Charges allege an Arizona man who fell 20 to 25 feet after jumping from an interstate embankment July 25 intentionally ran over the owner of a Hammond car lot as he stole a vehicle, rammed a squad car, and attempted to kick, punch and bite police officers as they took him into custody.
Javonte J. Miles, 21, is being held without bond until Aug. 11. After that, his bond will be set at $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.
Miles is accused of stealing a blue Ford Focus about 5 p.m. from Djorovic Auto Sales in the 7300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond, hitting two parked vehicles and striking the business' 66-year-old owner.
The owner was thrown about 20 feet, and Miles intentionally ran him over as he lay on the ground, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The business owner suffered swelling to his head, fractures to his arm, clavicle and pelvis, and low blood pressure. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he initially was listed in critical condition.
Indiana State Police spotted the blue Focus and attempted to stop Miles in the area of Interstate 80/94 and Indianapolis Boulevard, records show.
Witnesses told police the trooper got out and Miles began ramming his squad with the Focus. As the trooper ran toward a wall to avoid being hit, Miles continued driving and crashed into an inner wall on an exit ramp, records state.
A witness told police Miles charged the trooper as if he had a gun, and the trooper could be seen holding a Taser in one hand and a handgun in the other.
Miles jumped over the outside wall of the expressway, and the trooper followed, according to documents.
Miles fell 20 to 25 feet and landed in a grassy area just north of the Cabela's store.
Several other officers arrived to assist, and one of them attempted to subdue Miles with a Taser, but it was partially ineffective, records state. The officer used the Taser to stun Miles, and police were able to handcuff him.
During the struggle, Miles continued to try to stand up despite leg injuries, twisted, punched and attempted to bite officers, and yelled at them to stay away from him, records allege. Miles was taken to a hospital before he was booked at the Lake County Jail.
A Hammond police corporal suffered minor cuts and scratches to his right hand, records state.
Miles was charged with six felony counts, including aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery by means of a deadly weapon, auto theft, leaving the scene of an accident, attempted battery against a public safety official, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Miles' behalf during an initial hearing Monday, records show.
