Man jailed, charged with violating stay-at-home order after shots fired, police say
Man jailed, charged with violating stay-at-home order after shots fired, police say

Wesley Rivera-Colon

Wesley Rivera-Colon

KANKAKEE TWP. — A man was jailed and charged with violating the governor’s stay-at-home order after the sound of gunshots firing sparked a police response.

In addition to violating the stay-at-home order, Wesley Rivera-Colon, 22, of Goshen, was charged with criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a license, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:27 a.m. Tuesday police were called to shots fired in the area of U.S. 20 and County Road 350 East in rural Kankakee Township.

A small green pickup truck that was involved drove away from the scene heading west on U.S. 20, authorities were informed.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ron Heeg saw the described vehicle speeding and initiated a traffic stop. Rivera-Colon was then taken into custody and transported to the LaPorte County Jail, where he bonded out Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and limited information was available, the sheriff’s office said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

