Man jailed in Porter County for tattooing underage girl, police say

VALPARAISO — A 21-year-old Gary man faces a criminal charge after allegedly tattooing a 16-year-old girl without her parents' consent, according to a charging document.

Jeremiah Smith was arrested late Monday morning on an A misdemeanor count of tattooing a minor, records show.

The charge carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail.

A police officer said he spoke with the alleged victim in the case Jan. 25 at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center.

She reportedly told the officer she had heard Smith provided tattoos to minors without parental consent and arranged to get matching tattoos with her then-boyfriend.

The girl and her then-boyfriend went to Smith's Burns Harbor apartment in August and Smith later admitted to police he tattooed the girl, a charging document says. He said he did not know her age.

Police said he also tattooed the girl a second time later in the year at his Gary residence.

An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for April 20 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode.

