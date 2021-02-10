Man jumps from moving vehicle during chase, found hiding in garage, police say

GARY — A Gary man led chase and jumped out of a moving car with a passenger inside because he did not have a license, a Lake County sheriff's police report said.

At 10:05 a.m. Tuesday a Lake County sheriff's officer was patrolling near Ridge Road and Grant Street in Gary when he saw a driver with no seat belt in a white Toyota, police reports said.

The officer got behind the Toyota as it turned north onto Grant Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop with emergency lights activated. The vehicle turned into the parking lot of a GoLo gas station in the area and continued driving until it turned north on Johnson Street.

The officer activated his siren and continued following the vehicle to an alley between 35th and 36th avenues.

The Toyota then turned going east and the officer saw the driver start to open his car door while turning in the alley. As the chase continued east and passed Buchanan Street, the driver exited the Toyota and started running northbound, police said.

As the vehicle continued rolling forward without the driver, the officer noticed a female in the passenger seat.

The officer chased the man on foot as he ran west between two houses, tracking his footsteps in the snow to a garage.