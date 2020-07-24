Man jumps off expressway embankment while fleeing from police after hitting senior citizen, police say

HAMMOND — A man jumped from a 20-foot expressway embankment while fleeing from police after the car he was driving struck a 66-year-old man, who is now in critical condition, police said.
At 5:12 p.m. Friday Hammond officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 7300 block of Calumet Avenue, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.
A suspect driving a stolen vehicle reportedly struck a 66-year-old man and then fled the scene, police said. The victim was found unconscious in critical condition and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Illinois, Kellogg said.
As the suspect fled onto I-80/94, several 911 calls came in reporting crashes in the area. The suspect vehicle struck an Indiana State Police squad car and three other vehicles on the expressway, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. The squad car was significantly damaged but the trooper is uninjured, he said.
The suspect then abandoned his vehicle and ran across the I-80/94 bridge near Indianapolis Boulevard. He jumped off the embankment, falling 20 feet, and Hammond police and Indiana State Police apprehended him.
The suspect was being treated for leg injuries and has been arrested. Police said there are no other reported injuries related to the incident. Kellogg said more information will be released as details become available.
As of Friday evening, eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard were backed up and motorists were advised to avoid the area, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. James Onohan or Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2906.
