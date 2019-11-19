{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Police (Ford Interceptor)
John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles are accused of breaking into a concession stand at Cal Ripken Baseball Field and stealing various items, police say.

Ronald Kelly III and two 15-year-olds — all of Crown Point — were charged with burglary and theft. Kelly faces an additional theft charge and two counts of criminal mischief.

Police said the three broke into the building on West North Street sometime in the early hours of Oct. 27, stealing an iPad, about $300, candy and other miscellaneous items.

League managers, who were closing the concession stand for the season, learned of the burglary Oct. 28, police said. Surveillance footage showed the three entering the building and stealing the mentioned items.

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.