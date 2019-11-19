CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles are accused of breaking into a concession stand at Cal Ripken Baseball Field and stealing various items, police say.
Ronald Kelly III and two 15-year-olds — all of Crown Point — were charged with burglary and theft. Kelly faces an additional theft charge and two counts of criminal mischief.
Police said the three broke into the building on West North Street sometime in the early hours of Oct. 27, stealing an iPad, about $300, candy and other miscellaneous items.
League managers, who were closing the concession stand for the season, learned of the burglary Oct. 28, police said. Surveillance footage showed the three entering the building and stealing the mentioned items.