Man kicked out car window, escaped after police saw him strangling woman, court records state

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man sentenced in August to eight years in prison for physically abusing a woman kicked out a police car window and escaped in handcuffs Oct. 31 after police arrested him on suspicion of strangling the same woman.

Sergio Diaz, 33, was found hiding in the woman's East Chicago residence later that night and arrested again, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Police initially took Diaz into custody Oct. 31 after responding to the residence for a report of a woman possibly being held against her will.

When officers approached the apartment, they saw a man strangling a woman while children were present in a four seasons room on the front porch, court records state.

When police knocked, the man retreated inside the apartment, and the woman came to the door and told them only she and her children were home.

Police warned the woman she could be charged with obstruction of justice, so she moved aside and police found Diaz hiding in a closet, records state.

While searching Diaz's pockets, police found about 2.1 grams of suspected cocaine in a black cylinder and 11.2 grams of suspected marijuana in a bag, according to court documents.

Officers placed Diaz in handcuffs and left him in a squad car while they retrieved a BB gun that resembled a rifle from inside the apartment.

When police returned to the car, they discovered a rear passenger window on the squad had been shattered, the door was partially unhinged, and a trail of glass and blood near the door. Diaz was gone and could not be found at that time, records state.

Police were dispatched back to the woman's residence about 11:40 p.m. to look for Diaz, but the woman again initially attempted to prevent them from entering her home.

Police ordered her to come out and removed her three children from inside before beginning a search of the residence, records state. They found Diaz hiding under clothes in a closet.

When an officer asked Diaz why he didn't surrender, he said, "It's my job to run, and it's your job to find me," records allege.

Diaz had not yet entered pleas in his latest case to felony escape, two counts of domestic battery, possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.

In his previous case, Diaz pleaded guilty in April to felony criminal confinement in connection with an attack on the woman Nov. 11, 2020, inside the same apartment.

After failing to show up for two sentencing hearings, Judge Natalie Bokota issued a warrant for his arrest Aug. 10.

On Aug. 31, Bokota sentenced Diaz in absentia to eight years in prison.

The judge found him to be violent, immature and sadistic. She wrote he had been given the benefit of probation and anger management counseling in the past but continued to break the law.