PORTAGE — A 26-year-old man, who allegedly kicked in a door of a house to hide after attacking a female and stealing her phone, was taken into custody without injury Monday with the help of a SWAT team, according to Portage police.

Officers were called out around 10:33 a.m. Monday to the area of Samuelson Road and Laurel Avenue in response to a report of man attacking a woman and stealing her phone, Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

An off-duty officer in the area arrived within seconds and the man in question, later identified as Jeremiah Owens, fled on foot into the backyard of a nearby home, Maynard said.

"As the officer attempted to give chase, a female exited the backyard and informed the officer that she was the victim and the suspect was her boyfriend and he had just kicked in the backdoor and was now hiding in the basement of the house," police said.

"It was reported the male was armed with a knife and possibly a handgun," according to Maynard. "The victim stated she thought the handgun was a realistic replica, but she could not be certain."

Police established a perimeter around the house and once learning the identity of Owens, realized he was wanted on active warrants, Maynard said.

"Officers on scene were informed that an adult autistic person was in the house and, according to the female victim, was hiding on the upper level of the home due to being scared of Mr. Owens' violent behavior," according to police. "It was also learned that a large canine was in the home and it was reported that the dog would likely attempt to bite officers if they made entry."

The Portage Police Department SWAT Team arrived and safely removed the autistic person from the house and the dog, Maynard said.

"At this time, another adult female was also found inside the home and escorted to safety along with the autistic person," he said.

Police made an unsuccessful attempt to communicate with Owens to come out of hiding and surrender, Maynard said. A search of the interior of the home with "remote controlled assets" also proved unsuccessful.

"A police K-9 team then entered the home and Mr. Owens was located hiding in a small storage area in the basement," police said. "Mr. Owens was successfully taken into custody without injury at 12:44 p.m."

Owens was taken to the hospital and once cleared medically was taken to the Porter County jail.

He is being held without bond on the warrants. Owens also faces a felony count of domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

A woman found in the home, identified as 53-year-old Donna Fazekas, was found to have an active warrant on a theft charge and was also taken to jail, Maynard said.

"We wish to thank the public for their patience during this incident, which required closing a section of Samuelson Road for approximately two hours, while our officers worked to bring about a safe resolution," Maynard said. "We also want to thank the Portage Fire and Street Departments for their assistance today."

