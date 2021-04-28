Man killed 1, wounded another during argument over joke at party, police say

Adams became upset when a joke was made about his sexual preferences, and Adams, Wright and their mutual friend stepped outside to smoke and "cool down," records state.

The friend told police Adams continued to act aggressively, and Wright eventually told Adams to leave.

Witnesses said Adams appeared to taunt Wright. At one point Adams walked to his car, opened a door and said, "Don't make me grab it," records state.

The friend said Wright told Adams "not to do this," but the friend ended up between the two men as Adams was approaching Wright, according to documents.

Wright pulled a 9 mm Glock pistol and began shooting, striking the friend in the leg and Adams twice in the torso and once in the leg, records allege.

The friend saw Adams limp back to his vehicle, as the friend and Wright went back inside Wright's home. Adams drove away and crashed in a neighbor's front yard, records state.

Wright said during an interview with Merrillville police Nov. 5 he fired his gun at Adams because he thought Adams was reaching for a firearm, records state.

