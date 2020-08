Man killed by South Shore train identified as 19-year-old Region resident, coroner says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A man who was struck and killed by a South Shore Line train Saturday night was identified as a Gary resident.

On Thursday the man was identified as Iwuan Jefferson, 19, of Gary, according to a Lake County Coroner's office report.

Jefferson was struck on a track running beneath the intersection of the Indiana Toll Road and Cline Avenue. He was hit by train number 508 at approximately 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to South Shore transit police.

When the incident first happened, South Shore transit police asked the public's help in identifying the deceased man and released a surveillance photo of him.

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Transit Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr. said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Watts said transit police are working with the Lake County Coroner's office to complete the investigation.

