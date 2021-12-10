Man killed former public official after she reported rape, police say

CROWN POINT — A 66-year-old man raped a former Region public official Monday, snuck into her SUV while she was giving a detective a statement Wednesday and shot her in the back after she left the Gary Police Department, court records allege.
Earl W. Shearer Sr., who has addresses in Gary and Chicago, was charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of 74-year-old Mary Felton.
Felton, an accountant who previously worked for the city of Gary, Calumet Township trustee's office and Gary Housing Authority, was found dead about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the driver's seat of her white Hummer in the 800 block of Lincoln Street, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Gary police said they were called to the location for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Shearer, who previously served prison time for murder in Georgia, was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Whiting after a license plate reader alerted on Shearer's vehicle, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Felton's family members remembered her as their beloved matriarch.
"We cannot begin to express how profoundly we are grieving," the family said in a statement. "Mary Felton was a loving and doting mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many. She cared so deeply about her community."
Felton reported she was raped
Felton was at the Gary Police Department from about 1:45 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to talk to a detective about allegations Shearer broke into her house in the city's Glen Park section Monday, pointed a gun at her when she arrived home and raped her, according to court records.
Felton told police she was leaving the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago on Monday afternoon when she encountered Shearer.
He became angry when she said she didn't want to speak to him, told her not to call police and left, records state.
When Felton arrived home, she noticed a pillow out of place just before Shearer emerged from inside her home and pointed a gun at her, documents say.
Felton alleged Shearer told her, "If you breathe the police again, I'm gonna kill you. Don't act a fool and report anything."
After the alleged rape, Felton went to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a sexual assault kit was collected.
Felton told an officer she dated Shearer, but they never had sex, documents say.
Felton previously reported Sept. 24 that Shearer had been throwing rocks at her windows to get her attention, Gary police records show.
According to court records, two detectives walked Felton to her Hummer after her interview Wednesday.
Felton pointed out a white Nissan Altima in the Police Department parking lot and told the detectives it resembled Shearer's car.
One of the detectives checked the Altima and looked under Felton's Hummer for any tracking devices, but he did not look inside the Hummer, records state. The detective later recalled two letters of the Altima's license plate, which were found to match the license plate for the Altima registered to Shearer.
Video shows man sneak into SUV
When detectives reviewed Gary Police Department surveillance footage, they saw a man matching Shearer's description pull into the Police Department parking lot about 3:05 p.m.
The man got out of an Altima and entered the rear passenger side of Felton's Hummer, court records state.
Felton and the two detectives exited the police station about 4 p.m., and Felton eventually drove out of the parking lot.
A Gary officer conducted a K-9 track from where Felton's Hummer was found on Lincoln Street, and the dog led him several blocks back to the Police Department, according to court documents.
In the surveillance video, a man matching Shearer's description was seen walking south into the police parking lot about 4:30 p.m., entering the Altima and driving away.
Gary police entered Shearer's license plate number into a national database and discovered the Altima was spotted abut 4:40 p.m. traveling north on Cline Avenue at Columbus Drive in East Chicago, records state.
Shearer was arrested Thursday, after a Whiting police officer stopped him in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Boulevard because a license plate reader alerted on the Altima, documents say.
Shearer had about $8,000 in cash under the driver's side floor mat and seven credit cards in his car, court records state. He also had a suitcase in the trunk full of clothing and a duffel bag, which contained clothing and toiletries.
Police found suspected blood on the driver's side floorboard of his car, and detectives later noticed he had large scratches down his left forearm, records state.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince remembered Felton as "a dedicated public servant."
Felton served on the Gary Public Library Board and was a former member of the Gary School Board.
"On Wednesday, we lost one of our most beloved public servants and a member of our community, Mary Felton, who was taken from us in a cowardly and violent way," Prince said. "This incident has been especially difficult for me and many of our neighbors here in Gary who have known Ms. Felton and her family for many years."
Prince thanked the Gary Police Department and its partner agencies for working around the clock to solve the case.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.