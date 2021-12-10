Man killed former public official after she reported rape, police say

"We cannot begin to express how profoundly we are grieving," the family said in a statement. "Mary Felton was a loving and doting mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many. She cared so deeply about her community."

Felton reported she was raped

Felton was at the Gary Police Department from about 1:45 to 4 p.m. Wednesday to talk to a detective about allegations Shearer broke into her house in the city's Glen Park section Monday, pointed a gun at her when she arrived home and raped her, according to court records.

Felton told police she was leaving the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago on Monday afternoon when she encountered Shearer.

He became angry when she said she didn't want to speak to him, told her not to call police and left, records state.

When Felton arrived home, she noticed a pillow out of place just before Shearer emerged from inside her home and pointed a gun at her, documents say.

Felton alleged Shearer told her, "If you breathe the police again, I'm gonna kill you. Don't act a fool and report anything."