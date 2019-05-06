{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A Gary man was killed Saturday in a two-car crash on Ridge Road.

Robert Bermingham, 62, was pronounced dead at Methodist Northlake Hospital Saturday evening, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

According to Gary police, a 2000 Toyota Camery driven by Bermingham and a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by an 88-year-old Gary woman, were involved in the crash in the 4800 block of Ridge Road just before 5 p.m. The 2007 Toyota Camry sustained heavy front end damage. Both cars were towed from the scene.

Bermingham was transported to Methodist Northlake but died before he could be airlifted to a Chicago hospital. The woman was treated, but police were unsure if she was transported to a hospital.

