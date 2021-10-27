Man killed in crash after police chase was wanted on warrant, records show

GARY — A man killed in a crash last week after he was involved in a hit-and-run and police chase has been identified, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Chester T. Scott, 44, was found unresponsive after the white Buick he was driving jumped a drainage ditch where westbound 35th Avenue ends at Chase Street, according to a coroner's release and Gary police.

Scott was wanted on a warrant issued in February after he failed to appear in a misdemeanor operating while intoxicated case before Lake Superior Court Judge Sheila Moss, records showed.

If Scott had been arrested on the warrant, he would have been able to post a $1,000 cash bond, records showed.

An officer working with the city's Multi-Agency Gang Unit first spotted Scott about 8:50 p.m. Oct. 20 as he drove the Buick, which matched the description of a stolen car, west on 39th Avenue near Georgia Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The officer, who was traveling east on 39th Avenue, was turning around as he saw the Buick go north on Delaware Street without signaling, police said.