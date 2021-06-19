Man killed in crash during police pursuit

HOBART — A man was killed early Saturday when the SUV he was driving was struck by another vehicle as he ran a red light during a police chase, officials said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, disregarded a Hobart officer's attempts to pull him over for running a stop sign about 1:20 a.m. in the area of 39th Avenue and Tennessee Street, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, but the man sped off westbound on 39th Avenue and disregarded several more stop signs, police said.

The officer pursued the driver, who disregarded a red light at 39th Avenue and Broadway in Gary.

As the driver entered the intersection, the gray SUV he was driving was hit on the driver's side by a vehicle traveling north on Broadway, Gonzales said.

The gray SUV spun out and struck a traffic light pole, then rolled onto its roof, police said.

The officer immediately called for medics and checked on two people in the northbound vehicle. They were conscious and able to exit the car on their own, Gonzales said.