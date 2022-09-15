Man killed in crash with sheriff's officer remembered as loving, generous

CROWN POINT — The family of a man who died last weekend after colliding with a car driven by Lake County sheriff's officer remembered him Thursday as a loving person who would do anything for anyone.

Jay Saraceno, 36, of Crown Point, was a good person who loved to make others laugh, said Amber Saraceno and Angelica Saraceno-Brockway, his sisters.

"He helped out everyone he knew," Amber Saraceno said. "He was a son, a father and a brother to many."

Jay Saraceno left behind a wife, Melodie, and a 5-year-old son Elijah, she said.

He worked as an auto mechanic and would complete work for free for people who couldn't afford it.

"He was a very loving person," she said.

Lake County sheriff's police responded to the area about 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious person.

The sheriff's officer was driving north in the 13100 block of Cedar Lake Road while checking the area when Saraceno's car struck the patrol car about 11:30 p.m.

Saraceno's car spun around and was struck by a second car that was traveling south behind him, Indiana State Police said.

Saraceno's death was ruled an accident, the Lake County coroner's office said.

The officer was treated for a left knee abrasion and pain to the right leg. The second driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution, state police said.

The report of a suspicious person was later determined to be unfounded, sheriff's police said.

Saraceno's family was devastated and hurting, Amber Saraceno said.

"We haven't slept. We haven't eaten," she said.

The crash was a tragic accident, she said.

"He didn't do it on purpose," she said.