Man killed in I-94 crash identified

MICHIGAN CITY — An Illinois man has been identified as the motorist who died Wednesday afternoon when he drove into the back of a disabled semitrailer parked along the shoulder of a local stretch of Interstate 94.

The deceased is Steven Kowalkoski, of Champaign, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred at 1:52 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway, and it is not clear why Kowalkoski drove his black Chevrolet Blazer off the highway and into the semi, police said.

The 1999 Kenworth semitrailer was parked "well off" the roadway when the crash happened 3 miles east of the Michigan City ramp, police said.

Westbound traffic was limited while the crash was cleared.

