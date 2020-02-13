You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man killed in I-94 crash identified
breaking urgent

Man killed in I-94 crash identified

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash i-94

A black Chevrolet Blazer is destroyed after crashing into a parked semitrailer Wednesday on Interstate 94 in Michigan City. The driver of the SUV died, police said.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — An Illinois man has been identified as the motorist who died Wednesday afternoon when he drove into the back of a disabled semitrailer parked along the shoulder of a local stretch of Interstate 94.

The deceased is Steven Kowalkoski, of Champaign, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred at 1:52 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway, and it is not clear why Kowalkoski drove his black Chevrolet Blazer off the highway and into the semi, police said.

1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94, police say

The 1999 Kenworth semitrailer was parked "well off" the roadway when the crash happened 3 miles east of the Michigan City ramp, police said.

Westbound traffic was limited while the crash was cleared.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts