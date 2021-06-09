Man killed in pursuit was on probation for previous police chase

Mitchell was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by 18 months on probation. He also was ordered to successfully complete substance abuse treatment.

Because of credit for jail time he'd already served, Mitchell was released from jail Nov. 3, court records show.

He was still on probation Tuesday, when a Dyer police officer attempted to stop him about 3:30 a.m. for not having a license plate on the white Chevrolet he was driving east on U.S. 30, according to court records and police.

Mitchell sped away from the officer and turned south on U.S. 41, leading the pursuit through Schererville and into St. John, police said.

He rear-ended a blue vehicle in the 9800 block of U.S. 41, causing his vehicle to bounce into oncoming traffic and roll up and over a Lake County sheriff's patrol car, police said.

Sheriff's police were in the area to assist with the pursuit but were not yet involved, spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

The officer in the patrol car, a 36-year-old woman and five-year veteran of the force, suffered a broken wrist and hand and shoulder injuries in the crash. The officer since has been released from a hospital and was placed on leave as she recovers, Jones said.