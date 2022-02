Man killed in Region city's 2nd fatal crash in single day, officials say

GARY — A 27-year-old man was killed late Tuesday in the city's second fatal crash within approximately 16 hours, officials said.

Paul Smiley, of Gary, died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash witnessed by a Gary police officer about 11:35 p.m. at Grant Street and 32nd Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.

Smiley was speeding south on Grant Street in a 1989 white Chevrolet Caprice when he drove left of center for unknown reasons and struck a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck head-on, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Smiley was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause and manner of death were pending, a coroner's release said.

A female passenger from the white Caprice and the driver of the Silverado were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Westerfield said. The crash remained under investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, Derrick Jones, 40, of Gary, was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured about 7:35 a.m. when the teen struck Jones' Hyundai Elantra as at 39th Avenue and Georgia Street, police said.

Jones died from blunt force trauma at the scene of the crash, a coroner's release stated. His death was ruled an accident.

The 15-year-old, whose name was not released, hit his mother in the hand with a brick and drove off in her SUV just before crashing into Jones, police said.

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago and was expected to survive, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department handled reconstruction of the crash. The Gary Police Department's crash investigator and detectives in the Juvenile Division will work with the Lake County prosecutors to secure charges against the teen in Lake Juvenile Court, police said.

Anyone with more information about the crash involving Jones and the teen is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Police across the country have been reporting an increase in reckless driving and fatal crashes since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Gary, the number of fatal crashes rose from eight in 2019 to 15 in 2020 and 30 in 2021, police said.

The department has added new LIDAR — or light detection and ranging — instruments to help traffic and patrol officers be more proactive as they work to reduce the number of crashes.

The department also recently received several SoToxa Mobile Test System units, which allow officers to test drivers for cocaine, methamphetamines, opiates, amphetamines, benzodiazepines and marijuana.

The units, which were distributed to 19 Lake County police departments, can help officers figure out what's going on if a driver appears to be impaired or is involved in a crash, police said.

