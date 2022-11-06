 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in Region shooting, officials say

Police tape stock
File

GARY — A 56-year-old Gary man was killed in a shooting Friday in the city's Tolleston neighborhood, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

John Doc Riley was shot multiple times in the 2300 block of Grant Street, officials said.

Gary police were called to the area around 11 p.m., records showed. 

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene about midnight, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

