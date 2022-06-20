 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in shooting outside gas station, authorities say

police line
GARY — A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting outside a gas station late Sunday, officials said.

Javion Hawthorne, of Gary, died from a gunshot wound in a homicide, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Gary police were dispatched about 11:40 p.m. to the Save gas station in the 3200 block of West Fourth Avenue for a report of an assault with a firearm, police records showed.

Coroner's investigators pronounced Hawthorne dead at the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

