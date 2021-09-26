 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Region gun violence leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded
UPDATE: Region gun violence leaves 2 dead, 1 wounded

GARY — Two people were killed in separate shootings Saturday, police said. 

A 38-year-old woman died from a gunshot wounds after she was dropped off about 8 a.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and the vehicle in which she was riding caught fire, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The woman's name had not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.

The driver of the vehicle left before talking with police, Hamady said.

The pair arrived at the hospital in a silver or gray Ford Taurus, which was damaged by gunfire and was missing a tire and rim, police said. The vehicle started on fire outside the hospital's emergency room.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

On Saturday night, Jahaon Sims, 22, of Hazel Crest, was killed and an 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting about 10 p.m. at the Clark gas station at 25th Avenue and Broadway, according to police and a coroner's release.

Sims and the woman were seated in a vehicle parked at a gas pump when a man emerged from north of 25th Avenue, fired shots at their back window and fled north, police said.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

