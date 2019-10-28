GARY — A Gary man being questioned in Friday's fatal house fire abruptly ended the interview after he allegedly asked detectives if he was under investigation for murder, newly filed charging documents state.
Reginald Joseph Carter, 31, faces three counts of murder and one count of arson, all felonies, in connection with a house fire in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue, according to Lake Superior Court documents filed Monday.
Reginald Carter is accused of shooting to death all three victims and then setting the house on fire.
One witness allegedly told police Carter could be seen "pouring water on his feet and in his ears" as he approached the scene of the fire late that morning, court records show.
As of Monday afternoon, the Lake County coroner's office only had publicly identified one of the three victims: Dwayne Jones, 33, of Gary. However, the charging documents released Tuesday also identified two female victims: Yoasha Carter and Nefreteri Jones. Their ages were not immediately available.
Gary police confirmed Monday that Yoasha Carter is the same woman who narrowly escaped a suspicious apartment fire the day before Christmas Eve in 2016 in Gary. Three small children, including two of her children, died in the fire. Fire crews battled the blaze into the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, finding a gasoline tank inside the charred apartment. No one has been publicly charged in that case.
'Loud boom'
Fire officials responded to Friday's fire about 11:15 a.m., authorities said. While there, a Gary detective saw Reginald Carter driving a silver minivan to the west of the scene at a high rate of speed, exit and then run toward the scene. The minivan had a strong bleach smell, court records state.
A family member stated the three victims all lived in the home together, and that Yoasha Carter's boyfriend, Reginald "Slim" Carter, also lived there and that they had a newborn child together, court records show.
Reginald Carter told police he got into argument with Yoasha Carter that morning, but left to take their child to "his people in Chicago." The baby was dropped off at 11 a.m., about 15 minutes before police arrived at the scene of the house fire.
One neighbor told police they heard a man and woman arguing about 9:45 a.m. and saw a white SUV drive away. Another neighbor told detectives she heard a "loud boom" come from the house sometime after the argument.
Yoasha Carter's mother told police she clocked into work at 7:54 a.m. and received a call from one of her daughters, informing her the house was on fire. When she called Yoasha Carter, no one picked up. She said when she called Reginald Carter and asked about the fire, he replied, "I don't know nothin (sic) about that." He also reportedly stated he believed Yoasha Carter left the home with another man.
She told detectives that about a week before the fire, Reginald Carter twice choked Yoasha Carter until she was unconscious, court records state. When confronted about it by Yoasha Carter's mother, he allegedly replied: "At least I brought her back."
The mother told police Yoasha Carter owns a weapon and that Reginald Carter had access. As detectives talked with Yoasha's mother, she said, "If my daughter is shot, then he killed my sister and my nephew to keep them quiet," court records state.
Victims died before blaze
Later that night after the fire, Lake County Crime Scene Unit detectives and members with the Indiana State Fire Marshall found one victim upstairs and two in separate rooms downstairs. A 9mm casing was found inside, too, court records show.
Reginald Carter was arrested Friday night, and his clothing was placed in a clean cardboard box. A trained arson dog, Misty, was deployed and detected traces of an accelerant on his boots, socks, T-shirt, red basketball shorts, court records show.
"The boots showed normal wear and tear, but there were several spots that resembled droplets of liquid," charging documents state.
A Lake County coroner's investigator determined Yoasha Carter, Nefreteri Jones and Dwayne Jones were dead before the fire was set. Dwayne Jones was shot in the head about 1 foot away. Nefreteri Jones was shot in the left shoulder and again in the top chest. Yoasha Carter was shot "from a very close range" in the head.
"No soot was found in the trachea, indicating she was also dead before the fire was set," the pathologist told detectives.
State fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives agents were on the scene investigating alongside Gary officers Friday. The ATF is the lead investigator, according to authorities.
Carter is being held without bail.