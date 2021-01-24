Man killed, woman injured in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are continuing to investigate a Saturday night shooting that killed a 27-year-old man and injured a 31-year-old woman.

According to police, officers initially were dispatched at 8:39 p.m. to Crown Food Mart, 1302 E. Michigan Blvd., where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She received emergency medical aid and was transported by LaPorte County EMS to Franciscan Health Michigan City with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, a second 911 call directed police to a man with a gunshot wound in 100 block of Edward St.

Demetrius Howell, of Michigan City, was dead when officers arrived, police said.

Officers and detectives worked through the night to collect evidence at each scene. They eventually determined both Howell and the woman were together on Edward Street when the shooting took place.

No additional information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Michigan City Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, has any additional information or video of this incident to contact Cpl. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1074; or Sgt. Anna Painter at 219- 874-3221, Ext. 1077.