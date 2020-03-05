Man knocked from wheelchair shoots roommate in foot, records allege

CROWN POINT — A man with an apparent gunshot wound to his big toe told Hammond police his 61-year-old roommate shot him Tuesday after they argued and he knocked the roommate out of a wheelchair, records allege.
Mark A. Gill, of Hammond, was able to get back in the chair and wheel himself to a back door at the home in the 1100 block of Moss Street, where he fired a gun at the man as he ran away, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
Responding officers found Gill in his wheelchair on a sidewalk. He claimed he didn't know what was going on and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle, records say.
Gill's roommate was found sitting on a neighbor's porch with fresh bandaging on his foot.
The man told police Gill began arguing with him over items he planned to throw away, so he grabbed and shook Gill's wheelchair, they wrestled and Gill fell over in the kitchen, records say.
The man told police he punched Gill in the head and walked out the back door, records state. He heard Gill yelling for a relative to help him up, then saw Gill had wheeled himself to the backdoor, records state.
Gill yelled he "had something" for the man before pulling a "small revolver-type gun" and shooting at the man, records allege. The man was wounded as he ran, records state.
Gill, who convicted in 1998 of attempted murder, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and two felony battery counts. He was being held without bail Thursday.
At the time of Tuesday's alleged shooting, Gill was free on bond on several charges filed in June, including unlawful possession of a firearm, dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine — all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He pleaded not guilty in the June case.