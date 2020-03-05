Man knocked from wheelchair shoots roommate in foot, records allege

CROWN POINT — A man with an apparent gunshot wound to his big toe told Hammond police his 61-year-old roommate shot him Tuesday after they argued and he knocked the roommate out of a wheelchair, records allege.

Mark A. Gill, of Hammond, was able to get back in the chair and wheel himself to a back door at the home in the 1100 block of Moss Street, where he fired a gun at the man as he ran away, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Responding officers found Gill in his wheelchair on a sidewalk. He claimed he didn't know what was going on and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle, records say.

Gill's roommate was found sitting on a neighbor's porch with fresh bandaging on his foot.

The man told police Gill began arguing with him over items he planned to throw away, so he grabbed and shook Gill's wheelchair, they wrestled and Gill fell over in the kitchen, records say.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man told police he punched Gill in the head and walked out the back door, records state. He heard Gill yelling for a relative to help him up, then saw Gill had wheeled himself to the backdoor, records state.