Man knocked woman from wheelchair, repeatedly beat her, police say

CROWN POINT — A man was charged Thursday with attempting to murder a woman by knocking her out of her wheelchair and punching her head and body in three separate attacks April 6 at a Gary motel.

William B. Glass, 42, of Gary, is accused of becoming enraged after the woman told him she no longer wanted to date him because he was abusive and asked him to move out.

Glass knocked the woman out of her wheelchair and punched her in the head and chest with his fists, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman told police she attempted to call 911, but Glass took her phone and attempted to break it. She said he "struck her like a punching bag" and threatened to kill her while holding her against her will in the room for 30 to 45 minutes, records state.

Gary police responded to the motel in the 6200 block of Melton Road for a disturbance and found the woman, who was bleeding from her nose and had a broken hand, according to court documents.

Glass, who also was in the room, allegedly stared at the woman and said, "I didn't mean it. You made me do this."