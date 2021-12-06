Man lay in wait outside ex-girlfriend's home, shot her in arm, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man posted a $5,000 cash bond on charges he shot an ex-girlfriend in the arm Nov. 17 after she left home because she was worried he might harm her family.

Anthony Kirkland, 37, has not yet entered pleas to three felony counts of domestic battery. His initial court appearance was set for Dec. 17.

The woman told police she received a phone call about 3 a.m. from a friend who said a man, whom she knew to be Kirkland, was looking for her, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The woman told police that Kirkland, her ex-boyfriend, had been harassing her and her family for a few months and that she decided to leave her Hobart home so other family members would not be harmed.

When the woman opened her garage door, she saw two cars parked on street that weren't usually there, court records state.

The woman told police she recognized Kirkland, who was sitting in the driver's seat of one of the cars parked on the street. She continued driving and turned around, and Kirkland sped off in a gold Hyundai, records state.