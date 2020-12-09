 Skip to main content
Man leads 110-mph chase across multiple towns, police say
Man leads 110-mph chase across multiple towns, police say

Police stock
File, The Times

LAKE COUNTY — Police attempted to stop a 45-year-old Hammond man for speeding late Tuesday before he led officers from multiple agencies on a chase, passing other vehicles at 110 mph and nearly hitting emergency vehicles, officials said.

The man eventually stopped near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Avenue, where he didn't comply with orders to get out and was removed from the car by several officers, Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

The chase started about midnight, when Griffith police tried to stop the driver near Industrial Avenue and Main Street on suspicion of driving 57 mph in a 30-mph zone, Cmdr. Keith Martin said. The car the man was driving had Nebraska license plates.

The driver fled, prompting Griffith police to notify other agencies, Martin said.

Schererville police tried to stop the driver as he was traveling south on Cline Avenue from West 73rd Avenue, where he again failed to stop, a sheriff's report alleges.

The man took off south on Cline Avenue before going east on U.S. 30, at which point Lake County police continued the chase. The driver sped east at about 110 mph while passing other drivers and running through stop lights, the report alleges.

He spun out of control and came to a stop near Interstate 65, where police held him at gunpoint and commanded him to stop. He then drove east on a westbound ramp, nearly striking several emergency vehicles, before turning around, the report alleges.

The man came to a stop again near Whitcomb Avenue, and police again ordered him out of the car to no avail. Officers tried to subdue him with a Taser, but failed, the report states.

The man suffered abrasions to his face while several officers removed him from the car, the report states.

Police discovered the man was wanted out of Omaha, Nebraska, but authorities declined to seek extradition, Jones said. The man was taken to a hospital, where a doctor placed him on a mental hold because of statements he made, she said.

The driver faces charges of resisting, operating a vehicle without a license and reckless driving, along with citations of disregarding traffic signals, speeding, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and wrong-way driving, police said.

Tags

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

