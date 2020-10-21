Man leads 25 mph chase on I-65 while trying to ram squad cars, flipping off troopers, police say

FAIR OAKS — A man flipped off state troopers and attempted to ram squad cars during a low-speed chase that crawled south on Interstate 65, police said.
At 3:22 p.m. Wednesday Indiana State Police were called about a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a median, causing it to go airborne, said Cpl. Eric Rot.
The vehicle was reportedly southbound on I-65 in Fair Oaks. Police caught up to the vehicle, a white Toyota Prius, at the 212-mile marker.
Due to possible damage from hitting the median, the vehicle was traveling at about 25 mph. The driver fled from state troopers, at one point flipping off an officer as he pulled next to the driver’s side, Rot said.
The driver tried ramming squad cars that came close to him, police said.
The low-speed chase crawled further south and police put down tire deflation devices, which the driver hit. However, he kept driving forward until he was going only 10 mph.
Rolling on tattered tires, the driver ended up crashing at a curve in the road at mile marker 205 on I-65 by the exit for Remington, Indiana, at U.S. 231. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical clearance.
Rot said there were no reported injuries and no police cars were damaged. The incident is still under investigation and limited information is available at this time, police said.
